UnitedHealth Stock Is 'Attractive' for the Long Term, Analyst Says

An analyst at Mizuho raised her price target on the managed-care company UnitedHealth Group in advance of the company’s investor day next week, saying that the stock is an “attractive long-term investment.”

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes raised her price target on UnitedHealth Group (ticker: UNH) to $300 from $270, and maintained her Buy rating on the stock. Shares of UnitedHealth closed at $282.67 on Monday and were flat in early trading on Tuesday. The investor day is scheduled for Dec. 3.

“UNH is an attractive long-term investment opportunity given the industry backdrop, double-digit EPS growth rate, strong cash flow generation and sound capital deployment strategy,” Hynes wrote.

The back story. Shares of UnitedHealth are up 30.1% since the beginning of October, outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 5.6% over the same period. Over the course of the year, however, the stock is up 14.9% while the S&P 500 has gained 27.3%.

What’s new. Hynes wrote in her note, published Tuesday, that she expects UnitedHealth to offer detailed 2020 guidance at its December 7 investor day, and to reiterate its previous forecast that earnings per share will grow 13% to 16% a year over the long term.

“We expect an initial 2020 EPS guidance range of $16.25-$16.55,” Hynes wrote. “We view UNH’s two distinct business segments, diversified products and services offerings and innovative technology platforms as key competitive differentiators.”

Hynes said that a few big unknowns remain, including the possibility of unexpected growth in the company’s Medicare Advantage business, and worse-than-anticipated slowing in its Medicaid operation.

Looking ahead. She wrote that she expected the company to spell out the assumptions underpinning its forecasts for 2020, in detail, at the investor day.

The gathering will be held in New York City, starting at 8 a.m. Senior executives will discuss the business and outlook for 2020, according to a company statement.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

