UnitedHealth Stock Has Quietly Soared 80% off Its Low. Is the Worst Finally Behind It?

Key Points

UnitedHealth's medical care ratio improved to 83.9% in the first quarter, down from 84.8% a year earlier.

Management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to more than $18.25 per share.

A Department of Justice investigation into the company's reported Medicare Advantage billing still hangs over the stock.

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Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) have done something few investors saw coming a year ago: they've quietly climbed back to the doorstep of a fresh 52-week high. As of this writing, the stock trades near $427, up about 80% from its 2025 low of $234.60 -- a rebound that has outpaced the S&P 500. The collapse that defined last year -- soaring medical costs, a withdrawn forecast, and a sudden change at the top -- has given way to a steady, almost uneventful recovery.

The numbers behind that recovery are real. But after a move this size, the question isn't whether the business is recovering. It's whether the stock still offers investors much upside from here.

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The margins are improving

UnitedHealth's first-quarter results showed the turnaround taking hold where it matters most: the medical care ratio, or the share of premium revenue an insurer pays out in medical claims. That figure fell to 83.9% from 84.8% a year earlier.

For a company in the competitive life insurance business, a single percentage point can be the difference between a struggling insurer and a profitable one.

Management credited the improvement to a mix of pricing discipline, tighter medical cost management, and favorable reserve development. That last piece is worth flagging -- favorable reserve development means past claims came in lighter than the company had set aside for, and it isn't a tailwind a company can lean on every quarter.

The bigger driver, however, is more deliberate.

UnitedHealthcare, the company's insurance arm, repriced its Medicare Advantage plans and accepted membership attrition as part of its focus on margin recovery. That trade-off shows up plainly in the top line: first-quarter revenue rose just 2% year over year to $111.7 billion, a sharp slowdown from the 12% growth the company posted for all of 2025. UnitedHealth is shrinking parts of its book to repair its margins -- and so far, it's working.

The flip side is that a business growing revenue at just 2% has far less room to absorb a surprise.

"The historic disciplines and innovations of UnitedHealthcare are rounding back into place," CEO Stephen Hemsley said on the company's first-quarter earnings call.

The progress has been rewarded. Management raised its full-year 2026 non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings guidance to more than $18.25 per share, and the company generated $8.9 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter, up sharply from a year earlier. After a year in which almost nothing went right, the operational story has clearly stabilized.

The overhang that won't lift

But here's the problem.

The recovery is no longer a secret, and two things still stand between UnitedHealth and a clean bill of health.

The first is legal. UnitedHealth has disclosed that it's responding to both criminal and civil Department of Justice investigations into how it reportedly bills the government for Medicare Advantage members. The probe cuts to the heart of how Medicare Advantage insurers make money -- the way they document patient diagnoses to set their federal reimbursement. This is the kind of risk that's hard to handicap. It could end in a manageable settlement, or it could reshape the economics of the company's most important growth engine. Investors don't know yet, and an unresolved investigation like this can shadow a stock for years.

Then there's the stock's valuation. Sure, near its 2025 low, UnitedHealth shares traded at just 13 times its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance -- a valuation that priced in real fear. Today, the stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23 shows a stock with far more optimism priced in.

Ultimately, for shares to do well from here, the company will need to see continued margin improvement and stabilization in its membership trends. Additionally, for the bull case to go well, UnitedHealth investors should hope that the legal cloud plaguing the company is resolved reasonably.

UnitedHealth is a high-quality business that appears to be steadily improving. But the stock that was an obvious bargain near $235 simply isn't one near $427. With a serious investigation still unresolved and the easy money already made, I'd rather watch this one from the sidelines.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.