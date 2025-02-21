News & Insights

Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth Slips 8% On Reports Of DoJ Probe In Medicare Billing Practices

February 21, 2025 — 11:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) shares slipped 8% on Friday morning hurt largely by a report that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the healthcare giant's Medicare billing practices.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the DOJ is investigating whether UnitedHealth tends to over-diagnose conditions that can earn extra payouts from the Medicare Advantage program.

The newspaper had reported on allegations of the practice in December, with doctors telling the outlet they were trained to "document revenue-generating diagnoses, including some they felt were obscure or irrelevant."

However, the company refuted the Wall Street Journal's claims, stating the report was misinformation.

"The Wall Street Journal continues to report misinformation on the Medicare Advantage (MA) program. The government regularly reviews all MA plans to ensure compliance and we consistently perform at the industry's highest levels on those reviews. We are not aware of the "launch" of any "new" activity as reported by the Journal. We are aware, however, that the Journal has engaged in a year-long campaign to defend a legacy system that rewards volume over keeping patients healthy and addressing their underlying conditions. Any suggestion that our practices are fraudulent is outrageous and false," the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.