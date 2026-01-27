BioTech
UnitedHealth Shares Plunge On Weak Earnings And Lackluster Revenue Guidance

January 27, 2026 — 09:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), a health care company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, with net earnings declining 95% in the fourth quarter and 41% year over year, despite 12% revenue growth.

In addition, the firm provided earnings guidance for the full year 2026.

Following the mixed news, UNH is down 15.15%, at $297.84 in the pre-market.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group slipped to $10 million from $5.54 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share declined to $2.11 from $6.81 in the prior year.

The company's total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025, increased to $113.22 billion from $100.81 billion in the year-ago period.

For the full year of 2025, UnitedHealth's net earnings attributable to the company declined to $12.06 billion from $14.41 billion a year ago.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share declined to $16.35 from $27.66 in the last year.

Total revenue for the year climbed 12% to $447.6 billion, from $400.3 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead, for the full year 2026, UnitedHealth Group expects revenue to exceed $439.0 billion.

Earnings from operations for the FY26 are expected to be greater than $24.0 billion, with per share earnings expected to be above $17.10. On an adjusted basis, per share earnings are projected to be higher than $17.75.

For the full year 2026, cash flows from operations are expected to be above $18 billion.

Over the year, UNH has traded in a range of $234.60 to $606.36. The stock closed Monday's trade at $351.64, down 1.30%.

