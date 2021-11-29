UnitedHealth Sees FY22 Profit Below View

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) said that it expects net earnings to be in the range of $20.20 - $20.70 per share, and adjusted net earnings of $21.10 - $21.60 per share for fiscal year 2022. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $21.65 per share for fiscal year 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company projects revenues to be between $317 billion and $320 billion for fiscal year 2022. Analysts expect revenue of $311.91 billion for fiscal year 2022.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company now projects net earnings to be in the range of $17.80 - $17.95 per share, adjusted net earnings of $18.75 - $18.90 per share and revenues of about $287 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $18.85 per share and revenues of $286.02 billion for fiscal year 2021.

The company said in October that it expected net earnings to be in a range of $17.70 to $17.95 per share and adjusted earnings of $18.65 to $18.90 per share for fiscal year 2021.

