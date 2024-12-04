UnitedHealth says working closely with NYPD

11:33 EST UnitedHealth (UNH) says working closely with NYPD
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UNH:
- UnitedHealth (UNH) Executive Brian Thompson Shot and Killed in New York City
- UnitedHealth halts investor day after insurance CEO is fatally shot
- UnitedHealth halts investor day event after shooting of executive
- UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in Manhattan, NY Post reports
- UnitedHealth shares down 2.8% in premarket trading after CEO fatally shot
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.