News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth says its unit Change Healthcare's pharmacy network back online

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 13, 2024 — 06:20 pm EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on pharmacy and payment systems in paragraphs 2-3

March 13 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N said on Wednesday that its unit Change Healthcare's pharmacy network was back online, weeks after a cyberattack.

As of March 13, all major pharmacy and payment systems are up and more than 99% of pre-incident claim volume is flowing, the company said.

UnitedHealth, however, added that its teams are working on some pharmacies that are still offline.

Change Healthcare processes about 50% of medical claims in the U.S. for around 900,000 physicians, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals and 600 laboratories.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.