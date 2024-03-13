UnitedHealth says its unit Change Healthcare's pharmacy network back online

Adds details on pharmacy and payment systems in paragraphs 2-3

March 13 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N said on Wednesday that its unit Change Healthcare's pharmacy network was back online, weeks after a cyberattack.

As of March 13, all major pharmacy and payment systems are up and more than 99% of pre-incident claim volume is flowing, the company said.

UnitedHealth, however, added that its teams are working on some pharmacies that are still offline.

Change Healthcare processes about 50% of medical claims in the U.S. for around 900,000 physicians, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals and 600 laboratories.

