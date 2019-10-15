UnitedHealth Rises on Earnings Beat Amid 'Medicare for All' Political Risk

Healthcare giant UnitedHealth raised its profit guidance for the year, boosting the stock which has been hit by the ongoing political risk to private insurers.

The health services company’s third quarter earnings rose above expectations, sending the stock up 1.8% in pre-market trading.

The back story. Health insurance stocks have had a tough 2019, largely due to political risks.

A number of Democratic presidential candidates have endorsed the U.S. switching to a “Medicare for All” healthcare system, including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Such a move, or even an expansion of the current Medicare - taxpayer funded health insurance for all Americans aged 65 and over - would be damaging for private health insurers, such as UnitedHealth.

The company was downgraded from outperform to market perform by BMO Capital Markets last month over concerns about “political and health policy uncertainty.”

Jefferies analyst David Windley also downgraded the stock to hold from buy, and cut his price target on peers Cigna and Anthem

The stock has fallen 17.1% over the past three months, prior to Tuesday’s open.

What’s new. UnitedHealth Group reported third quarter revenues of $60.35 billion, a 6.7% increase on the same period in 2018 and ahead of the FactSet consensus of $59.78 billion.

The company’s insurance platform UnitedHealthcare attracted 415,000 new members as sales grew 4.79% to $48.1 billion.

Sales in its Optum health-services business grew 13.39% to $28.8 billion.

Adjusted earnings of $3.88 a share beat analysts’ estimates of $3.75 a share.

The company upgraded its full-year earnings outlook to $14.90 to $15 per share, 15 cents higher than previous forecasts.

UnitedHealth shares climbed 2.4% in early trading.

Looking ahead. UnitedHealth’s profit guidance upgrade demonstrates the company’s strong performance and has been welcomed by investors.

However, the political risk will be a drag on health insurance stocks for some time yet, particularly as Elizabeth Warren’s popularity grows.

A Medicare for All, which abolishes private health insurance, remains unlikely, but while it is discussed and debated the stock price will remain lower.

If, or when, the concept is ruled out politically - health insurance stocks will rise again.

