UnitedHealth Re-Establishes Full Year Outlook; Expects To Return To Earnings Growth In 2026

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) updated its 2025 outlook, including revenues of $445.5 billion to $448.0 billion, net earnings of at least $14.65 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $16.00 per share. On May 13, 2025, UnitedHealth suspended its 2025 outlook. The company expects to return to earnings growth in 2026.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $3.406 billion, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $4.216 billion, or $4.54 per share, last year. Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $4.08 compared to $6.80. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $111.616 billion from $98.855 billion last year.

Shares of UnitedHealth are down 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

