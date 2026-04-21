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UnitedHealth Raises FY26 Earnings Guidance

April 21, 2026 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) lifted full year 2026 earnings outlook to greater than $17.35 per share. The company now expects full year 2026 adjusted net earnings of greater than $18.25 per share. In January, the company projected earnings greater than $17.10 per share, and adjusted earnings per share to be greater than $17.75.

UnitedHealth expects to repurchase at least $2.0 billion of its common stock by the end of the second quarter 2026. The company continues to target a long-term debt-to-capital ratio of approximately 40.0% and expects to reach that level in the back half of 2026.

For the first quarter, the company's earnings totaled $6.28 billion, or $6.90 per share. This compares with $6.29 billion, or $6.85 per share, last year. Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group reported adjusted earnings of $6.58 billion or $7.23 per share for the period. First quarter earnings from operations were $9.0 billion, and reflected improved operations and continued investments. UnitedHealth Group's first quarter revenues were $111.7 billion compared to $109.6 billion in the year ago quarter.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, UnitedHealth shares are up 5.78 percent to $342.20.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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