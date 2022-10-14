US Markets
UnitedHealth raises 2022 earnings forecast

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 28.8% increase in quarterly profit on Friday and raised its full-year profit forecast, helped by growth in its Optum health services unit and lower medical costs in its health insurance business.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N reported a 28.8% increase in quarterly profit on Friday and raised its full-year profit forecast, helped by growth in its Optum health services unit and lower medical costs in its health insurance business.

The largest U.S. health insurer expects adjusted full-year profit between $21.85 and $22.05 per share compared with $21.40 to $21.90 forecast earlier.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of people undergoing elective medical procedures, helping soften the blow from costs incurred by insurers on COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The company's medical cost ratio - the percentage of premium it spends on claims - fell to 81% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from 83% last year. Analysts had expected a ratio of 82.4%.

Quarterly profit rose to $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share, from $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))



