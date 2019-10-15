UnitedHealth quarterly profit rises 11%

Oct 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N reported an 11% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher revenue in its core business that sells health plans, and strength in its Optum unit, which includes its pharmacy benefits management business.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $3.54 billion, or $3.67 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $3.19 billion, or $3.24 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 6.7% to $60.35 billion.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Tamara.Mathias@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 1208; Reuters Messaging: tamara.mathias.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.