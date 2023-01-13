US Markets
UnitedHealth quarterly profit beats estimate

January 13, 2023

Written by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters

Jan 13 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates on Friday, helped by lower medical costs, boost from its Optum health services unit and strength across its large health insurance business.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $5.34 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating the average of analysts' estimates of $5.17 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

