UnitedHealth Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Reset and Durable Growth

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH used the second-quarter 2026earnings callto argue that its operational reset is gaining traction, with stronger Medicare performance and improving execution at Optum offsetting continued pressure in commercial insurance.

Management’s message was less about the quarter’s beat and more about building a steadier earnings base for 2027 and beyond, even as elevated medical costs and commercial margin recovery remain live issues.

UNH Raises the Baseline for 2026

Adjusted earnings came in at $6.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94. Revenues of $112.03 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.12 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Quote

Chief financial officer Wayne DeVeydt said that the company now expects full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $19.50 to $20.00, compared with the prior view of more than $17.75. UnitedHealth also lifted its full-year operating earnings outlook to more than $25.45 billion and now expects about $24 billion in operating cash flow.

DeVeydt framed the new outlook as a reflection of first-half performance and a more mature read on membership mix and utilization. He also said UnitedHealthcare operating earnings are now expected to exceed $12 billion, with OptumHealth more than $2.2 billion.

UnitedHealth Says Medicare Actions Are Working

Chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare Tim Noel said that Medicare results were ahead of expectations because pricing, benefit design, care management and network curation helped offset still elevated medical costs. Noel added that the 2026 Medicare medical cost trend should finish below the company’s initial estimate of around 10%.

Management still did not describe Medicare as normalized. In Q&A, Noel and Bobby Hunter, head of Medicare insurance, said cost trends remain high compared with historical levels, but are running below planning assumptions thanks to company actions, lighter respiratory seasonality and the absence so far of some previously contemplated unknown risks.

UnitedHealth now expects full-year Medicare Advantage enrollment to decline about 1.1 million and Medicare margins to finish 2026 above 3%. That helps explain why management sounded more confident on earnings durability even while remaining cautious on utilization.

UNH Still Faces Commercial Cost Friction

The clearest pressure point on the call remained commercial insurance. Noel said medical costs in commercial plans are running modestly above the already elevated 11% level the company had discussed earlier.

Daniel Kueter, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, told analysts that the No Surprises Act independent dispute resolution process and more aggressive provider billing behavior are key drivers. Kueter said the IDR process alone is contributing roughly 50 basis points of incremental trend in 2026 and now represents at least 100 basis points of total cost.

In one of the call’s more important takeaways, Kueter said commercial margin recovery is delayed, not derailed. Management no longer expects a full return to historical commercial margins by 2027, though it still described a multiyear path back toward 7%-plus performance.

Optum Momentum Supports the Narrative

Optum gave management another point of credibility. The segment generated $65.7 billion in revenues and $4 billion in operating earnings, with OptumHealth, Optum Insight and Optum Rx all described as on or ahead of plan through the first half.

Chief executive officer Patrick Conway pointed to operational and clinical progress at OptumHealth, including a roughly 10% reduction in hospitalizations in certain regions, more than 20% improvement in timely home-care delivery in pilots and a 5% year-over-year increase in patient experience.

The Q&A added nuance here. Management said value-based care margins were performing in line to slightly better than expected, while Optum Insight’s quarterly outperformance partly reflected contract timing that pulled some volume into the first half, leaving full-year guidance unchanged.

UnitedHealth Pushes AI and Simplification

Stephen Hemsley, who returned as CEO, repeatedly tied the turnaround to affordability, transparency, modernization and simplicity. Hemsley described AI as a way to improve service, reduce administrative burden and help redesign how the enterprise operates.

That theme showed up in both the call and the press release. UnitedHealth said it plans to eliminate 30% of prior authorization volume by the end of 2026, remove nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorization requirements and publicly report prior authorization metrics.

Management also tied AI more directly to future efficiency. Noel said the company aims to process 80% of prior authorizations in real time by the end of 2027, while Conway highlighted gains in administrative productivity and clinician support tools across Optum.

UNH Leaves the Call in Execution Mode

The overall tone coming out of the call was more disciplined than celebratory. Hemsley said the company is making solid early progress but still has much more work ahead to build a more dependable operating model.

That posture fits the mix of signals in the quarter. Medicare and Optum trends improved, guidance moved higher and cash deployment increased, but commercial costs, Medicaid margin pressure and elevated systemwide trend remain active watchpoints.

Zacks Signals Point to Balanced Setup

UNH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of A. Within the Zacks framework, the Style Scores indicate favorable value, growth and momentum characteristics, while the VGM score implies strong combined style appeal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Still, the Zacks framework places the most weight on earnings estimate revisions. A Zacks Rank #3 signals a more balanced near-term setup than a top-ranked stock, even with strong Style Scores and that rank can change as analysts revise estimates after the just-reported results.

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