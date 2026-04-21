BioTech
UNH

UnitedHealth Q1 Revenue Improves; Lifts FY26 Adj.Earnings Guidance; Stock Up

April 21, 2026 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH), a health care and well-being company, reported first-quarter 2026 results, reflecting 2% in revenue growth. In addition, the firm raised the full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance.

Following the news, UNH is currently surging 9.42% to $353.96.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders slipped to $6.28 billion from $6.29 billion in the prior year.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share increased to $7.23 from $7.20 a year ago.

Net earnings increased to $6.48 billion or $6.90 per share from $6.47 billion or $6.85 per share in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $111.72 billion compared to $109.58 billion in the year ago.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year 2026 adjusted net earnings to exceed $18.25 per share, up from earlier expectations of more than $17.75 per share.

UnitedHealth Group operates through four segments: Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx, and UnitedHealthcare.

"We are continuing to help simplify and modernise health care for the people and care providers we serve, bringing greater value, affordability, transparency and connectivity," said Stephen Hemsley, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

UNH has traded between $234.60 and $438.85 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $323.48.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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