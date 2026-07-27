UnitedHealth Pulls Back Post 52-Week High: Healthcare ETFs to Watch

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH touched a new 52-week high on July 16, following its upbeat second-quarter release, before experiencing a modest pullback in the following days. The stock has lost 1.7% since July 17.

This sell-off for America’s largest medical insurer came despite its solid headline numbers, as short-term traders earned profits following the stock's strong run-up into the release.

For long-term investors, such temporary dips in high-quality industry leaders often open up compelling entry points, particularly when backed by solid operational fundamentals. The company’s raised profit outlook for the full year may further encourage them to do so.

However, membership losses due to rising healthcare costs and continued margin pressure at its Medicaid business, thanks to major funding cuts by the U.S. government in Medicaid funding, remain some major headwinds for this stock.

Against this backdrop, diversified healthcare exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a strategic alternative. By holding funds with prominent UNH allocations alongside heavyweights across pharmaceuticals, biotech, and medical technology, investors can capture UNH's operational upside while cushioning their portfolios against single-stock Medicaid headwinds.

Before exploring the top ETFs, let's take a closer look at UnitedHealth's second-quarter results and analyst reactions to better understand the current healthcare sector.

A Brief Analysis of UNH’s Q2 Results

UnitedHealth’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.38 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%, while its revenues surpassed the consensus mark by 1.7%.

UnitedHealth’s medical benefit ratio — a measure of total medical expenses paid relative to premiums collected — improved from 89.4% in the second quarter of 2025 to 86.7%. The improvement was a result of benefit design and pricing discipline, member mix and medical cost management initiatives.

However, its operating cost ratio of 12.7% deteriorated year over year, owing to incremental investments in technology, processes and people to improve care delivery and customer experiences and advance community health.

As of July 2026, UNH’s OptumHealth reached nearly 90% of U.S. counties, conducting approximately 2.5 million rural patient home visits annually. The insurer aims to expand these programs across its OptumHealth footprint by the end of 2026.

Patient experience in UNH’s care delivery sites went up approximately 5% year over year during the second quarter, whereas patient access expanded by nearly 200,000 more patient-facing hours.

UNH expects to complete total share repurchases of at least $5 billion in 2026, higher than its initial guidance of $2.5 billion.

The company also raised its earnings expectation for 2026 to the range of $19.50-$20.00 per share from the prior outlook of $17.75.

Although its membership retention was better than previously anticipated, UNH expects its 2026 Medicare Advantage enrollment to decline approximately 1.1 million.

Analysts’ Reaction

Following UNH’s second-quarter results, Morgan Stanley raised the stock’s price targets from $468.00 to $529.00. In a similar move, UBS Group increased its price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 (as cited in MarketBeat).

UNH-Heavy ETFs to Watch

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF IHF

This fund, with net assets worth $1.21 billion, provides exposure to 59 U.S. companies that provide health insurance, diagnostics, and specialized treatment services. Of these, UnitedHealth Group takes the first spot, accounting for a 21.79% share. CVS Health CVS (15.14%) and Elevance Health (6.84%) hold the second and third positions in this fund, respectively.

IHF has gained 23.6% over the past six months and charges 38 basis points (bps) in fees.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV

This fund, with assets under management worth $42.54 billion, provides exposure to 60 companies from pharmaceuticals; health care equipment and supplies, health care providers and services, biotechnology; life sciences tools and services, and health care technology industries. Of these, UnitedHealth Group takes the fourth spot, accounting for a 6.59% share. Pharma giants Eli Lily LLY (16.08%), Johnson & Johnson JNJ (10.70%) and AbbVie ABBV (7.78%) hold the top three spots in this fund.

XLV has surged 5.4% over the past six months and charges 8 bps in fees.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF IYH

This fund, with net assets worth $3.37 billion, provides exposure to 100 U.S. healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology companies. Of these, UnitedHealth Group takes the fourth spot, accounting for a 6.25% share. LLY (15.71%), JNJ (10.44%) and ABBV (7.55%) hold the top three spots in this fund.

IYH has risen 5.5% over the past six months and charges 38 bps in fees.

Vanguard Health Care ETF VHT

With net assets of $17.8 billion, this fund provides exposure to 423 companies engaged in health care equipment manufacturing, health care services, and the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products. Of these, UnitedHealth Group takes the fourth spot, accounting for a 5.55% share. LLY (14.16%), JNJ (8.87%) and ABBV (6.54%) hold the top three spots in this fund.

VHT has rallied 6.3% over the past six months and charges 9 bps in fees.



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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (VHT): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.