UnitedHealth profit rises 18.8% on demand for health services

July 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N posted an 18.8% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong sales at its Optum healthcare services unit.

The company operates one of the largest U.S. health insurance businesses that offers government and employer-backed health plans, as well as the Optum unit which manages drug benefits and provides medical services.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

