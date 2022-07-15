US Markets
UnitedHealth profit rises 18.8% on demand for health services

Contributors
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

UnitedHealth Group Inc posted an 18.8% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong sales at its Optum healthcare services unit.

The company operates one of the largest U.S. health insurance businesses that offers government and employer-backed health plans, as well as the Optum unit which manages drug benefits and provides medical services.

