UnitedHealth profit jumps over 28% on Optum boost

Khushi Mandowara Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 28.8% increase in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by growth in its Optum health services unit and strength across its large health insurance business.

Quarterly profit rose to $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share, a year ago.

