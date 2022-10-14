UnitedHealth profit jumps over 28% on Optum boost

Oct 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N reported a 28.8% increase in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by growth in its Optum health services unit and strength across its large health insurance business.

Quarterly profit rose to $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

