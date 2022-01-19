UnitedHealth profit beats estimates on growth in health insurance unit

Compares with estimates, adds details on health insurance business

Jan 19 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N beat market estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday on strong demand for its health insurance business and growth in its health-services unit Optum.

The insurance industry bellwether said members in its Medicare Advantage (MA) health plans for people older than 65 or with disabilities increased by 900,000 in 2021.

The comments could allay investor concerns over the MA insurance plans, which are funded by the U.S. government but administered by private insurers like UnitedHealth, after rival Humana Inc HUM.N slashed its 2022 membership growth view.

UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $4.48 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $4.31 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It reiterated its previously given forecast of adjusted profit of $21.10 to $21.60 per share in 2022.

