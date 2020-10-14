US Markets
UnitedHealth profit beats as Optum unit drives growth

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates on Wednesday, helped by growth in its Optum unit that manages its pharmacy benefits business, and a slower-than-expected recovery in demand for optional health care postponed due to COVID-19.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc's UNH.N quarterly profit beat estimates on Wednesday, helped by growth in its Optum unit that manages its pharmacy benefits business, and a slower-than-expected recovery in demand for optional health care postponed due to COVID-19.

Large U.S. health insurers, including UnitedHealth, benefited from lower health care spending in the first half of the year, which more than offset pandemic-related additional costs.

The companies, however, signaled a rebound in demand for the deferred services in May and June and projected higher medical costs in the second half of the year.

UnitedHealth reported a medical loss ratio - the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services - of 81.9%, better than last year's 82.4%. Analysts were expecting loss ratio of 83.55%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The results reflect costs from the voluntary consumer and customer assistance initiatives undertaken by the company to help with COVID-19 testing and treatment, UnitedHealth said.

Revenue from its Optum unit, which manages drug benefits and offers healthcare data analytics services, rose 21.4% to $34.92 billion.

UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $3.51 per share, beating estimates of $3.09 per share.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

