UnitedHealth price target raised to $670 from $630 at Wells Fargo

November 18, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter raised the firm’s price target on UnitedHealth (UNH) to $670 from $630 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as the firm updates Managed Care estimates post-election. All estimates assume the expiration of enhanced exchange subsidies for 2026, Wells notes. The firm believes Medicare Advantage risk/reward improves with Republicans, although areas of concern still exist.

