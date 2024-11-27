UnitedHealth price target raised to $655 from $603 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Mok raised the firm’s price target on UnitedHealth (UNH) to $655 from $603 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of an investor day preview. The firm expects a 2025 medial loss ratio of 85.9% and nearly 100 basis points of cost savings to arrive at an initial 2025 earnings per share outlook of $29.50-$30.00.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UNH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.