UnitedHealth price target raised to $655 from $603 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Mok raised the firm’s price target on UnitedHealth (UNH) to $655 from $603 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of an investor day preview. The firm expects a 2025 medial loss ratio of 85.9% and nearly 100 basis points of cost savings to arrive at an initial 2025 earnings per share outlook of $29.50-$30.00.
