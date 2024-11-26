UnitedHealth price target raised to $655 from $595 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on UnitedHealth (UNH) to $655 from $595 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of the 2024 investor day. UnitedHealth’s 2025 guidance expectations are reasonably well set following Q3 earnings, which point to modest 8% EPS growth and flattish medical cost ratio for the initial guide, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the potential for a more favorable Medicare backdrop under the new presidential administration.
