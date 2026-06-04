UnitedHealth Prescribes Another Dividend Increase: Just a Lighter Dose

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH recently announced an increase in its dividend payout, with its board approving a 5% hike in the quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $2.21 per share to $2.32. The dividend will be paid out on June 23, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of June 17. However, this marks the lowest hike in this decade, for obvious reasons.

Nevertheless, its dividend yield, based on the latest payout and the June 3, 2026, closing price, is 2.46%. The figure is higher than the industry average of 2.05%, the medical sector’s 1.59%, as well as the S&P 500’s level of 1%. UnitedHealth’s dividend history shows continuous hikes per annum since 2010.

UNH's robust balance sheet, along with steady cash flow from operations over the years, underpins its initiatives to enhance shareholder value. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company's total debt-to-total capital ratio was 40.75%, which is better than the industry's average of 42.86%.

In the first quarter of 2026, cash flows from operations were $8.9 billion, which grew 63.3% year over year. This growth highlights the strength of its profitable operations.

UNH rewarded more than $13 billion to its shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends during 2025. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, it paid dividends worth $2 billion. The company plans to repurchase at least $2 billion of common stock by the end of the second quarter of 2026. As of March 31, 2026, it had buyback authorization of up to 19.3 million shares left.

Peers Boosting Shareholder Value Too

UnitedHealth’s peers, including Humana Inc. HUM and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, are also taking measures to increase shareholder value.

Humana bought back shares worth $151 million in 2025 and $107 million in the first quarter of 2026. It had a leftover share repurchase capacity of $2.7 billion as of April 28, 2026. It also paid a dividend of $107 million in the first quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, Elevance Health bought back shares worth $2.6 billion in 2025 and $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026. ELV has around $5.6 billion remaining under its share buyback authorization as of March 31, 2026. It also paid dividends worth $376 million in the last reported quarter.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UNH have gained 14.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 13.8%.

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From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, up from the industry average of 16.64. UNH carries a Value Score of B.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $18.29 per share, implying an 11.9% improvement from the year-ago period.

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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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