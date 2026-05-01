UnitedHealth Pops 14.5% After Q1 Beat: Still a Buy or Too Late Now?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is back on investors’ radar after a strong first-quarter 2026 report sent shares up 14.5%. Results were supported by growth in commercial fee-based membership and steady strength at Optum Rx. After months of skepticism, the earnings print reminded the market why UNH still sets the tone for managed care stocks.

Still, after a move like this, investors face the obvious question: should they take the money and run, or is this move just the start of a broader recovery? A closer look at the quarter shows real progress, but also enough unresolved risks to keep expectations grounded.

A Strong Quarter That Changed the Mood

UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $7.23 per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46. Revenues came in at $111.7 billion, topping expectations by 2.1%. The results showed clear progress on profitability.

The adjusted medical care ratio improved to 83.9%, down 90 basis points year over year, signaling better cost control and favorable reserve development, proof that margin recovery is starting to translate into real results. Premium revenues rose to $87.6 billion from $86.5 billion a year ago, showing the company is still holding firm on pricing despite a competitive market.

Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollments declined, which is not ideal given how central government programs are to the company’s scale. However, commercial fee-based membership rose 3.5% year over year, a sign that employer demand remains resilient. That shift helps stabilize earnings and reduces reliance on government programs. Optum Rx posted first-quarter revenues of $35.7 billion, up 2%, supported by continued strength in specialty pharmacy.

The biggest catalyst, however, was the guidance raise. UnitedHealth now expects adjusted EPS to exceed $18.25 in 2026, up from its prior forecast of at least $17.75. That also represents a meaningful step up from the $16.35 it earned in 2025.

For further details, see UnitedHealth Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Rising Premiums.

What the Market Will Watch Next

The next few quarters will be about execution, not just beats. Management is leaning into AI and analytics, but healthcare is a tough place to turn technology spending into real cost savings. If UnitedHealth can prove that these tools are improving claims accuracy and reducing expenses, the upside could be significant.

Optum Health’s value-based care expansion remains a key swing factor, since better care coordination could lower utilization and improve long-term profitability. Progress in Medicare and commercial insurance profitability will likely depend on further pricing actions and contract renegotiations.

Management continues to expect membership declines in 2026. The company previously guided total medical membership to fall to 46.945-47.495 million, down from nearly 49.760 million in 2025. That forecast reinforces that growth will not be smooth, even if earnings improve.

Estimate Revisions Are Starting to Trend Higher

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS is pegged at $18.15, indicating 11% year-over-year growth. The earnings estimate has seen three upward revisions over the past week against no downward movement. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $442.83 billion, implying a 1.1% decline from a year ago.

For 2027, EPS is projected to grow to $20.51, marking a 13% improvement. It has also seen three upward estimate revisions in the past week, against no downward movements. Revenues are pegged at $457.16 billion, indicating 3.2% growth from a year ago.

Over the past four quarters, the company beat estimates three times and missed once, producing an average earnings surprise of 0.8%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Quote

Risks That Could Disrupt the Rally

Regulatory and legal risks remain one big overhang. The Department of Justice continues to examine UnitedHealth’s Medicare billing practices, reimbursement processes and the competitive conduct of Optum Rx’s pharmacy benefit management business. These probes keep headline risk elevated and could eventually lead to restrictions, penalties, or higher compliance costs.

The company is also still dealing with fallout from the 2024 Change Healthcare cyberattack. Questions around how the incident was handled, including the distribution of emergency financial assistance to providers, have not fully faded.

YTD Price Performance

Thanks to the post-earnings jump, UNH shares have gained 12.3% year to date, beating the industry’s 11.1% gain and the S&P 500’s 4.5% rise, respectively. Peers like Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and Centene Corporation CNC have increased 12.2% and 30.5%, respectively, during this time.

Price Performance – UNH, MOH, CNC, Industry & S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Not Cheap

The rally has pushed valuation slightly above historical levels. UNH now trades at a forward P/E of 19.70X, above its five-year median of 19.20X and well above the industry average of 16.55X. In comparison, Molina and Centene are currently priced at 31.33X and 16.19X, respectively, both significantly higher than their own five-year median multiples.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Long-Term Case Still Holds

UnitedHealth’s long-term foundation remains hard to ignore. The company’s scale, diversified platform and deep healthcare data capabilities create advantages that few competitors can match. Tailwinds such as an aging population, rising chronic disease prevalence, and expanding healthcare utilization remain firmly in place.

UnitedHealth is also returning significant capital to shareholders. In 2025, it paid nearly $7.9 billion in dividends and repurchased $5.5 billion of stock. For 2026, it plans to continue with about $2.5 billion in buybacks and roughly $8 billion in dividend payments, while maintaining balance sheet strength.

Conclusion

UnitedHealth’s first-quarter report was a reminder that the business can still deliver. Profitability improved, Optum Rx stayed steady, and management’s raised outlook helped reinforce confidence in the earnings path, helping shift sentiment back in its favor.

Still, regulatory investigations, cyberattack-related fallout and membership pressure remain key risks. With valuation now slightly above its historical norm, investors may not be getting a wide margin of safety if unexpected setbacks emerge.

Given the improving estimate trend but unresolved headline risks, UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors may want clearer visibility on membership trends and regulatory outcomes before chasing the rally at current levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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