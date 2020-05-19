UnitedHealth, Microsoft's New Mobile App to Help Trace Coronavirus

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH together with Microsoft Corporation MSFT will roll out the new ProtectWell protocol and Microsoft Azure-powered mobile application to help employees return to workplace in a safer way.

This application will screen the returning-to-work employees for COVID-19 symptoms. It will thus assist their employers in simplifying the return-to-work strategy for the staff.

Developed on the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the ProtectWell screening app will test employees for symptoms while ProtectWell Protocol will give them a clearance for work from office on a daily basis. Therefore with ProtectWell framework, the personnel can feel confident about the safety of the workplace.

The application uses Microsoft Azure, AI and analytics solutions combined with UnitedHealth Group’s clinical and data analytics expertise. The app also leverages Microsoft’s Healthcare Bot service.

ProtectWell will be offered free of charge to all employers in the United States. Notably, UnitedHealth Group already deployed ProtectWell among its own frontline healthcare workers and intends to utilize the same across its businesses while Microsoft plans to implement the solution for its U.S.-based employees.

The app also ensures security and privacy of employee data, and compliance with occupational health and safety rules since Microsoft will not have access to identifiable information shared via the ProtectWell app.

Also, UnitedHealth Group will manage the critical health care data.

With the relaxation of lockdowns and reopening of businesses in many regions, the employees are gradually reporting to work. However, the prime concern that still persists is the precaution from COVID-19. Employees are worried about getting back to work for the fear of contracting the coronavirus. Thus, demand for health monitoring tools is bound to see a spike with offices starting to function again.

