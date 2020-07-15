Markets
UnitedHealth Maintains FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) maintained its full year earnings per share outlook for 2020 of net earnings of $15.45 to $15.75 per share and adjusted net earnings of $16.25 to $16.55 per share.

Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $7.12 compared to $3.60, previous year. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenues increased to $62.14 billion from $60.60 billion prior year, reflecting growth at Optum and the UnitedHealthcare public-sector and senior businesses, partially offset by economic-related impacts at UnitedHealthcare commercial and global. Analysts expected revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter.

