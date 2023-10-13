Unitedhealth Lifts FY23 Earnings Outlook Above Market View - Update

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH), while announcing higher third-quarter results, on Friday said it has lifted the lower end of its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook range above market estimates. This marked the third time the company has revised its outlook.

The company now expects full-year 2023 net earnings of $23.60 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings of $24.85 to $25.00 per share.

UnitedHealth Group previously expected net earnings of $23.45 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings ofo $24.70 to $25.00 per share for the year.

On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $24.84 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, Unitedhealth's earnings increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.84 billion, or $6.24 per share, compared with $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $6.14 billion or $6.56 per share for the period. Analysts expected the company to earn $6.32 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2 percent to $92.36 billion from $80.89 billion last year.

