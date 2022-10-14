UnitedHealth Lifts FY22 Outlook As Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While announcing higher third-quarter results, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Friday lifted its fiscal 2022 earnings outlook above market.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects net earnings of $20.85 to $21.05 per share and adjusted net earnings of $21.85 to $22.05 per share.

The previous full-year outlook for net earnings was $20.45 to $20.95 per share and adjusted net earnings was $21.40 to $21.90 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $21.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The third-quarter net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth grew to $5.26 billion from last year's $4.09 billion. Earnings per share were $5.55, up from $4.28 a year ago.

Adjusted net earnings were $5.79 per share, compared to prior year's $4.52 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $5.42 per share for the quarter.

Total revenues climbed 12 percent to $80.89 billion from last year's $72.34 billion, reflecting double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

Analysts expected revenues of $80.5 billion for the quarter.

