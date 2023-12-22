UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) Brazil Unit Draws Buyout Interests

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH Brazil unit received acquisition proposals from several investors, per Bloomberg. Nelson Tanure presented an offer, valuing the unit at $509-$610 million. Jose Seripieri Filho and Bian Capital also made proposals, people acquainted with the matter said. The decision on the divestment deal is expected to be disclosed soon.

This move bodes well for UNH, as divesting unprofitable assets or businesses will bring cash influx and enhance its capital efficiency in the future. UNH acquired the Brazil unit — Amil Participacoes SA — for $4.7 billion in 2012. The company also previously made efforts to sell the unit, per reports.

Amil’s individual health insurance portfolio is witnessing rising losses, which is concerning. In 2021, an attempt to sell this unit was revoked by the National Supplementary Health Agency — a regulatory agency in Brazil. Amil’s portfolio of individual plans, which consists of almost 320,000 users, is impacting UNH’s overall performance.

UNH’s sale of the Brazil division is expected to free up capital, thereby allowing it to focus on its more profitable assets and boost shareholder value. UNH expects acquisitions, dividends and share repurchases to contribute 3-5 percentage points to its annual EPS growth rate. Its efforts to streamline unprofitable operations are expected to aid it in achieving its 2024 adjusted net earnings target of $27.5-$28 per share.

UnitedHealth’s international business contributed less than 3% to its total revenues in 2022. The company is focused on growing in the United States, wherein almost 50% of the population is dependent on their employers for benefit coverage. Moreover, 19 million people get themselves insured through the individual market. The participation through ACA exchange has grown 50% in the past five years, highlighting an important market opportunity for UnitedHealth Group to grow. UNH expects to reach more customers through expansion and innovative consumer-centric products.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group have gained 9% in the past six months compared with the industry's 8.2% growth. UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



