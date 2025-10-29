UnitedHealth Group’s Recovery in Full Swing: Buy While It's Down

If UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) stock price implosion was driven by margin, earnings, and capital return concerns, the Q3 results put them to rest.

While the business reflects margin impacts, top and bottom-line results are better than expected, revealing growth, momentum, and a favorable outlook that underpin the capital return quality. In this environment, the stock is a deep value, trading at less than 10x its 2030 earnings forecasts, which are likely to be low.

Among the takeaways are that this 2.4% yielding healthcare stock pays about 50% of its earnings, the distribution grows annually, and buy-and-hold shareholders benefit from share repurchases. The buyback activity in Q3 contributed to a 2.3% average quarterly decline and a 1.9% average year-to-date (YTD) decline, providing leverage to help sustain the stock price recovery over time.

Analysts and Institutions Point to a Robust UNH Rebound

In September, analyst activity shifted in favor of higher prices and will likely strengthen the bullish trend before year-end. Institutions are buying, aligning with the Q3 stock price bottom.

After dipping earlier this year, the analyst consensus rating is back to Moderate Buy. UNH price targets are also favorable, and institutions provide solid support, owning nearly 90% of the stock. The consensus assumed a mid-single-digit upside from critical support as of late October, with the recent revisions forecasting highs near $445, a 20% gain when reached.

Critical support is in the $365 range, coincident with a cluster of moving averages, including the 30-day and 150-day EMAs, and is likely to be tested in upcoming sessions. The market may move below this level, but it is unlikely to retest the lows near $240 without a catalyst to drive it, as support targets exist near $220 and $200. The question is how long this market will take to set a fresh high, which will signal a complete reversal in the action.

UnitedHealth Group Posts Beat-and-Raise Quarter

UnitedHealth Group had a good quarter despite rising costs, investigations, and regulatory scrutiny. The revenue grew by 12.3% to $113.2 billion, outpacing MarketBeat’s reported consensus on growth in both operating segments. The UnitedHealth segment grew by 16%, followed by an 8% gain at Optum.

Cost pressures impacted both segments, but the takeaway is that earnings also outperformed expectations, and the bulk of the contraction is due to business investment. The $2.92 in adjusted EPS is less than half the company’s prior year profit but beats consensus by nearly 400 basis points and outperforms top-line strength by 270 basis points.

Guidance is the best news, affirming that strengths will carry into the upcoming quarters and that the company's revenue target is likely to be low. The company reaffirmed its revenue target but raised its EPS target to at least $16.25 for the year, above the consensus estimate from MarketBeat.

UnitedHealth’s Balance Sheet Is Healthy, Equity Is Rising

UnitedHealth Group’s balance sheet has no red flags for investors, only incentives for ownership. The highlights include increased assets only partially offset by increased liabilities, low leverage, and rising equity.

Equity increased by approximately 3% and is likely to continue growing given the growth outlook. Regarding leverage, net long-term debt is less than 0.8x equity and 2.25x the cash, leaving the business in a fortress-like position capable of sustaining growth and capital returns.

