UnitedHealth Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $250,460, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $488,431.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $560.0 to $650.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UnitedHealth Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UnitedHealth Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $560.0 to $650.0, over the past month.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $90.7 $85.3 $88.15 $650.00 $141.0K 24 16 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.65 $8.35 $8.44 $600.00 $112.8K 1.3K 166 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $16.35 $16.2 $16.35 $600.00 $98.1K 1.2K 61 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.75 $8.65 $8.65 $600.00 $50.1K 1.3K 250 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $20.4 $20.1 $20.1 $580.00 $40.2K 184 20

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

UnitedHealth Group's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 325,949, the UNH's price is up by 0.64%, now at $591.08. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $591.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $591.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

