UnitedHealth Group's Earnings Outlook

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate UnitedHealth Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.03.

Investors in UnitedHealth Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.45% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 6.66 6.73 5.98 6.32 EPS Actual 6.80 6.91 6.16 6.56 Price Change % 4.0% 2.0% -3.0% 3.0%

Performance of UnitedHealth Group Shares

Shares of UnitedHealth Group were trading at $598.05 as of October 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on UnitedHealth Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on UnitedHealth Group.

With 18 analyst ratings, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $615.78, indicating a potential 2.96% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Centene, Molina Healthcare and HealthEquity, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Centene is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $88.0, indicating a potential 85.29% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Molina Healthcare is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $367.0, suggesting a potential 38.63% downside. As per analysts' assessments, HealthEquity is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $102.14, suggesting a potential 82.92% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Centene, Molina Healthcare and HealthEquity, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UnitedHealth Group Outperform 6.61% $21.06B 4.79% Centene Outperform 5.92% $4.43B 4.22% Molina Healthcare Neutral 18.65% $1.21B 6.45% HealthEquity Outperform 23.15% $204.05M 1.68%

Key Takeaway:

UnitedHealth Group ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Key Indicators: UnitedHealth Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UnitedHealth Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for UnitedHealth Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

