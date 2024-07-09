UnitedHealth Group Unusual Options Activity For July 09

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $327,118, and 10 were calls, valued at $589,363.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $420.0 to $570.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UnitedHealth Group stands at 817.15, with a total volume reaching 572.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UnitedHealth Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $420.0 to $570.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $13.25 $13.15 $13.25 $487.50 $198.7K 153 4 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $20.0 $19.75 $19.75 $550.00 $118.6K 154 0 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $58.1 $56.05 $57.05 $440.00 $114.1K 39 0 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $87.0 $86.3 $87.0 $420.00 $87.0K 84 0 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $3.1 $2.89 $3.1 $530.00 $62.0K 45 1

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

UnitedHealth Group's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 761,503, the price of UNH is down by -0.22%, reaching $488.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $591.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $591.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.