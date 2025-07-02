UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $307.56, moving -5.7% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.48% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer witnessed a gain of 8.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UnitedHealth Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.08, reflecting a 25.29% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $111.85 billion, indicating a 13.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $22.07 per share and a revenue of $449.46 billion, signifying shifts of -20.21% and +12.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.54% lower. As of now, UnitedHealth Group holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, UnitedHealth Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.39.

One should further note that UNH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

