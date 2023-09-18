UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $486.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 2.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $6.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.43 billion, up 13.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.83 per share and revenue of $368.15 billion, which would represent changes of +11.9% and +13.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. UnitedHealth Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, UnitedHealth Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UNH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

