UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $477.88, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2023. On that day, UnitedHealth Group is projected to report earnings of $6.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $90.59 billion, up 12.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.86 per share and revenue of $364.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.03% and +12.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower. UnitedHealth Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UnitedHealth Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.55, so we one might conclude that UnitedHealth Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, UNH's PEG ratio is currently 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

