UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $483.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 0.35% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.23, up 13.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.31 billion, up 11.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.91 per share and revenue of $358.97 billion, which would represent changes of +12.26% and +10.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UnitedHealth Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

