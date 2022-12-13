UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $538.22, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 6.25% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $5.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.53 billion, up 11.91% from the prior-year quarter.

UNH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.02 per share and revenue of $323.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.77% and +12.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. UnitedHealth Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UnitedHealth Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.79 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.84.

Investors should also note that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.7 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

