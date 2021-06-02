UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $405.85, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 1.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UNH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UNH is projected to report earnings of $4.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.55 billion, up 11.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.61 per share and revenue of $282.16 billion, which would represent changes of +10.25% and +9.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UNH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. UNH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UNH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.9.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.