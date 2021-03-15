UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $353.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 6.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UNH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UNH is projected to report earnings of $4.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $68.91 billion, up 6.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.20 per share and revenue of $278.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.82% and +8.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UNH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. UNH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UNH has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.99, so we one might conclude that UNH is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, UNH's PEG ratio is currently 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.