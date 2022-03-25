UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $513.03, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 12.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 6.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.39, up 1.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78.55 billion, up 11.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $319.21 billion, which would represent changes of +14.09% and +10.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UnitedHealth Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, UnitedHealth Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.14.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UNH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

