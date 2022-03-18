UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $506.12, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 7.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $5.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $78.55 billion, up 11.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $319.21 billion, which would represent changes of +14.09% and +10.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UnitedHealth Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, UnitedHealth Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.29.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.