UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $407.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.62% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 4.19% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of UnitedHealth Group will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $4.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $110.05 billion, down 1.4% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $18.32 per share and revenue of $443.7 billion, indicating changes of +12.05% and -0.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. At present, UnitedHealth Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.11, so one might conclude that UnitedHealth Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - HMOs industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.14.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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