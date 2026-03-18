UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $284.33, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.46%.

The largest U.S. health insurer's shares have seen a decrease of 0.53% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of UnitedHealth Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 21, 2026. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $6.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.11%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $110.26 billion, showing a 0.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17.7 per share and a revenue of $440.44 billion, signifying shifts of +8.26% and -1.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. UnitedHealth Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.25, which means UnitedHealth Group is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can additionally observe that UNH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - HMOs industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.93.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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