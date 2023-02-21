UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $491.31, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 2.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.88%.

UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UnitedHealth Group is projected to report earnings of $6.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.31 billion, up 11.43% from the year-ago period.

UNH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.91 per share and revenue of $358.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.26% and +10.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. UnitedHealth Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.1, which means UnitedHealth Group is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

