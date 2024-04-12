UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $439.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 9.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 16, 2024. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $6.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.23%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $99.3 billion, indicating an 8.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $27.71 per share and a revenue of $399.85 billion, indicating changes of +10.31% and +7.59%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.41% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, UnitedHealth Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.94, which means UnitedHealth Group is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

One should further note that UNH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

