UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $332.87, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 1.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UNH as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.41, up 18.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $68.91 billion, up 6.97% from the year-ago period.

UNH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.19 per share and revenue of $278.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.76% and +8.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UNH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. UNH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UNH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.87, which means UNH is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.45 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

