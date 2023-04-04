UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $493.25, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had gained 2.79% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $6.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.43 billion, up 11.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.91 per share and revenue of $358.96 billion, which would represent changes of +12.26% and +10.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, UnitedHealth Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.77, which means UnitedHealth Group is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UNH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.