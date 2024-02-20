UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) ended the recent trading session at $521.06, demonstrating a -0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The the stock of largest U.S. health insurer has risen by 1.67% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.57, showcasing a 4.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $99.64 billion, reflecting an 8.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $27.81 per share and revenue of $401.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.71% and +8.03%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% downward. UnitedHealth Group is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, UnitedHealth Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.75. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.99 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.